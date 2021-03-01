As cyberattacks occur more frequently throughout the world, local municipalities both large and small have taken additional steps to ensure their computers and online records are secure.
“I think at one time I wasn’t as worried, but then I became aware of people who think about the problems they can cause,” said Loras Herrig, city manager of East Dubuque, Ill. “They basically were hacking into city systems for nefarious reasons. Then, I got worried they could mess with city operations because most of the information we have here is public information.”
East Dubuque is just one of many area cities that in recent years has increased both the funding and time it spends updating its cybersecurity to protect against being hacked.
Herrig said he started working with Dubuque Networking Services during his time as city administrator in Bellevue, Iowa, and about a year ago, the City of East Dubuque hired the information technology business to help provide cybersecurity.
“They worry a lot about hacking,” Herrig said. “We have spent a considerable amount of money to build firewalls and update hardware. There is a lot of information that we would not want hacked.”
After hearing about the recent hack in Oldsmar, Fla., during which someone remotely accessed the city’s water treatment system and increased the amount of the caustic chemical sodium hydroxide, also known as lye, Lancaster (Wis.) City Administrator David Carlson said he called the business Lancaster relies on for cybersecurity to make sure the city had the right protection.
“Ever since I came here to the city, it was definitely one of the things that was a very high priority to me,” Carlson said. “I came from the private sector, and it was always a very significant issue for us.”
Carlson said Lancaster spends more than $50,000 annually making sure its software is up to date and that backups and firewalls are in place.
“If a confident hacker wanted to breach our security and was willing to spend the time, they probably could,” he said. “I think our goal is to make it (hard) enough and difficult enough that they move on.”
When the COVID-19 pandemic started early last year, the City of Dubuque began holding weekly cybersecurity education sessions with its employees, said Chris Kohlmann, the city’s information services manager.
“I think we had two cases where people had offered up their login and password (to outside parties), and fortunately, we found out about it,” she said.
Kohlmann said user education is a huge component of preventing hackers from gaining access to information.
“A lot of the most recent breaches (throughout the nation) have been on weak passwords that are guessable or the ones where they entice someone to open a document and link,” she said.
Mike Palm, the owner of Dubuque Networking Services, said his company has seen clients push for cyber-education like what the City of Dubuque is doing.
“A lot of what we are seeing in general is coming down to looking into and investing more in user training and being able to understand things that are not right to prevent phishing,” he said. “A majority of the attacks or issues are human error.”
Ronnie Kramer, director of public works in Epworth, Iowa, said the city upgraded its cybersecurity system a few years ago to make sure both the public works and police departments were up to date.
“We haven’t had any issues,” he said. “We haven’t done anything special except for firewalls.”
In the past few years, the City of Manchester, Iowa, has invested more time into ensuring its cybersecurity system is up to date, said City Administrator Tim Vick. Fortunately, since it is a smaller city, not everything is online.
If hackers wanted to access water pumps, for instance, they couldn’t. But in order to be efficient, more will need to move online eventually, and with that comes the risk of being hacked, Vick said.
“We are very cognizant of what’s going on,” he said. “We are working on that with the vendor to make sure we are as secure as we can be.”
Peosta (Iowa) City Administrator Whitney Baethke said that city is in a similar situation. Because the city is so small, there are currently limited points of entry where hackers could access information.
Baethke said the city has an IT vendor that monitors its cybersecurity. City officials meet with the vendor about once per year to make sure everything is up to date.
“You can’t ignore the fact that it’s a real threat and a trend that you are seeing more cyberattacks across the world,” she said. “It’s a balance between being prudent and efficient.”