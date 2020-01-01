Daniel P. Ernst never hesitated to make time to chat with former clients whom he walked through, arguably, some of life’s most trying moments.
Whether it be a bankruptcy, divorce or court proceeding, the late Dubuque resident — who died Friday at the age of 88 — found ways to connect with people of all backgrounds. Through his knowledge of law, he believed he had the capacity to help.
“I think he really believed in the legal system, that if you’re guilty the system needed to prove it and that you’re entitled to a good defense,” said his daughter Ruth Ernst.
Daniel was motivated by a zest for life and novel experiences. He accepted at 60 years old the top post at Dubuque’s first public defender office. After his retirement, he joined the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary on Lake Michigan, where he had traveled each summer with his wife, Ann, and their three children.
Daniel graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in 1949. He moved to Hanover, N.H., to attend Dartmouth College and later received a law degree from the University of Michigan.
He was commissioned into the U.S. Air Force Judge Advocate General’s Corps before returning to Dubuque, where he maintained a general law practice and was a trial lawyer.
From 1991 until 1996, Daniel headed the first Public Defender Office for Northeast Iowa.
Kristy Hefel, current chief public defender, was just starting her career when the office opened and recalled Daniel’s “great depth of knowledge about the law.”
“He was always interested in taking the underdog and pursuing justice for them,” she said.
CONTINUED SERVICE
After he retired, Daniel assisted efforts to benefit the lives of children and seniors and found an outlet for his love of nature when he helped rekindle the Friends of the Mines of Spain group.
Former park ranger Wayne Buchholtz said Daniel was instrumental in the acquisition of funds for a 50-acre land purchase and the 2010 addition to E.B. Lyons Interpretive Center.
Daniel’s contributions were recognized by the state in 2001 when he received the Governor’s Volunteer Award. Daniel also was a longtime member of the Dubuque County Democratic Party and elected to the Dubuque County Democratic Hall of Fame in 2015.
“He promoted younger, new people getting into the party,” said Steve Drahozal, the current party chairman.
STILL ASSISTING
Daniel’s enthusiasm propelled him through multiple bouts of cancer.
Daniel’s mind remained sharp, and in his final years, he co-authored three books. But he struggled to accept the increasing limitations that age imposed on his body.
“And that’s hard,” said his daughter Ellen Kossek.
Yet even when confined to a chair, Daniel found ways to assist.
This summer, he went so far as to contact the Michigan Department of Attorney General to see if a modification could be made to the sentence of his house cleaner’s son.
The man had been punished for driving under the influence and consequently struggled to commute to work, which Daniel perceived to be an impediment to the man’s rehabilitation.
“(The call) did not change the son’s sentence,” said Daniel’s son, Daniel R. Ernst. “It just made him feel good that someone stood up for him.”