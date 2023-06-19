Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
ASBURY, Iowa -- A repair project will cause a detour on a stretch of road in Asbury this week.
The northbound lane of Radford Road from Saratoga Road to Red Violet Drive will be closed Tuesday, June 20, through Friday, June 23, according to a press release.
Northbound traffic will be detoured to follow Middle Road to Heacock Road. Southbound lanes will remain open.
Those with questions on the closure can contact Asbury City Hall at 563-556-7106 or info@cityofasbury.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.