With racial issues at the forefront of conversations across the country, the Dubuque branch of the NAACP is hosting a series of virtual discussions in a program called “Next Steps for Justice.”
The events will be held via online conferencing platform Zoom from 10 a.m. to noon on the next three Saturdays, July 11, 18 and 25. During the events, the public is invited to talk with local leaders and elected officials about major topics and the solutions that would help reduce racial inequality.
The July 11 event is focused on criminal justice; July 18 is housing; and July 25 is education. No registration is required, and all members of the public are invited to participate.
Miquel Jackson, vice president of the Dubuque branch of the NAACP, said the recent protests sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis have brought institutional societal issues to the forefront, and now is the right time to discuss these issues as a community.
“We need to look at what we hope to gain from these protests,” he said. “We want to bring everybody together and have everybody work together toward a solution.”
During each event, attendees will be split into groups to discuss specific issues revolving around the day’s topic.
For example, the criminal justice event will cover a wide variety of topics, including policing and criminal prosecution.
Collins Eboh, the City of Dubuque’s organizational equity coordinator, said the real value of the events will lie in the direct conversations that officials can have with residents directly impacted by these issues.
“Most of the time, our officials don’t have the means to get that frank feedback and lived experiences,” he said. “It’s important to have spaces where they can hear about those lived experiences.”
Anthony Allen, the president of the local NAACP branch, said the ultimate aim is to develop tangible steps for how the issues can be addressed, which then can be implemented by the participants, including the officials.
“Our goal is to begin this process,” he said.
Jackson said that while similar events have been held before, he believes the current social climate means there is more desire for tangible change than ever before.
“There have been events before where follow-through didn’t take place,” he said. “Hopefully, we have more people that are fired up about this and want to see real change.”