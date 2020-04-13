The City of Dubuque will open a housing assistance waiting list.
The list will be opened from 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, according to a press release.
Waiting list applications are available online at cityofdubuque.org/housing.
Paper applications will also be available outside the city’s housing department office, 350 W. Sixth St., No. 312.
Completed paper applications may be placed in the drop box between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
Applicants will need to supply names (as they appear on Social Security cards), Social Security numbers, and dates of birth for all household members. Only one application is permitted per household.