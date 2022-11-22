Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Epworth firefighters respond to a blaze that destroyed an outbuilding on Tuesday.
EPWORTH, Iowa -- A fire destroyed an outbuilding on a Dubuque County farm this afternoon, but no injuries to people or livestock were reported.
The blaze was reported at about 1:10 p.m. at 8039 Hartbecke Road, located south of Epworth and Farley and about midway between the two cities.
The Dubuque County Sheriff's Department reported that an outbuilding owned by Fred and Kathy Hartbecke and its contents were destroyed in the blaze, with a total loss estimated at $60,000.
The Epworth Fire Department reported that the building was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived. They were on scene for about two hours.
"Nothing suspicious was noted for the cause of the fire," states a press release from the sheriff's department.
