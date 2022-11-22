Epworth fire

Epworth firefighters respond to a blaze that destroyed an outbuilding on Tuesday.

 Epworth (Iowa) Fire Department

EPWORTH, Iowa -- A fire destroyed an outbuilding on a Dubuque County farm this afternoon, but no injuries to people or livestock were reported.

The blaze was reported at about 1:10 p.m. at 8039 Hartbecke Road, located south of Epworth and Farley and about midway between the two cities. 

