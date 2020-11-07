DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Police said a woman was airlifted for medical treatment after she was shot by her 2-year-old in Dyersville.
The 21-year-old woman’s name was not released, and a press release said “there is no condition available on the victim.”
The Dyersville Police Department released the information Friday morning about the shooting Wednesday night. Efforts by the Telegraph Herald to get information on the incident on Thursday were unsuccessful.
A press release states that the shooting occurred at about 6:15 p.m. Wednesday on Fourth Avenue Northeast in Dyersville. Police determined that the woman was shot by the 2-year-old after the child accessed a handgun “that was left unsecured.”
The woman was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque, then airlifted to Iowa City for treatment.
“The investigation is ongoing, and charges are being considered or pending,” the release states.