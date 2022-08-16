The following notable action was taken by Dubuque City Council members on Monday.
Park renaming
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to approve the process of renaming Pyatigorsk Park.
Background: Council members previously agreed to remove any signage relating to Pyatigorsk, Russia, related to the park after Travel Dubuque’s Sister City Committee voted to end Dubuque’s sister city relationship with the Russian city, in response to that country’s invasion of Ukraine.
Council members then directed city staff to determine a process for renaming the park.
What’s next: City officials intend to allow residents to propose new names for the park over a 30-day period. City Parks and Recreation Commission members then would make a naming recommendation to the City Council based on those suggestions, with council members ultimately deciding on the park’s new name. City staff members have not yet established when the naming proposals will be accepted from the community.
Comiskey Park
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to set a public hearing on Monday, Aug. 22, regarding awarding of the construction contract for the first phase of the Comiskey Park redevelopment project.
Background: City officials intend to make major improvements to Comiskey Park in a two-phase project. The first phase will cost $2.46 million and will include the installation of a splash pad, new playground equipment, basketball courts, walkway additions and other park amenities.
City officials initially planned to begin construction on the project last September, but delays in gaining state approval for grant funding for the project delayed the start of work.
The first phase of the project, which was initially projected to cost $1.6 million, will be partially funded by $625,000 in grants from the National Park Service’s Land and Water Conservation Fund, the Wellmark Foundation and Bloom. The remainder will be covered by the city, according to council documents.
City officials recommend that the contract for the first phase of work be awarded to Portzen Construction Inc., which submitted the lowest of two construction bids at $1.815 million.
What’s next: If the construction contract is approved on Monday, city officials estimate the project will be completed by May 11. If the project is completed by that date, the city has agreed to pay Portzen Construction an additional $20,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.