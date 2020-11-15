BENTON, Wis. -- Authorities said a Darlington man was injured Saturday after his vehicle hit a deer, then crashed through a fence and came to rest in a creek.
Nicolas A. Castillo, 25, was taken by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Lafayette County Sheriff's Department.
The crash occurred at about 5:55 p.m. Saturday on Lafayette County W in Benton Township. A press release states that Castillo was eastbound when he struck the deer. That caused his vehicle to leave the road, go through a fence and down an embankment, and come to rest in the creek.
The vehicle was severely damaged and towed from the scene.