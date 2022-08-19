BERNARD, Iowa — More than 35 people trudged and swam through Lytle Creek in Dubuque County on Thursday, seeking specimens of both introduced and rare, wild freshwater mussels.
The effort coordinated by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources aimed to test the resilience of visual markers placed on freshwater mussels introduced to the creek a year ago and to try to find living specimens of the rare slippershell mussel.
“It may get boring, but to find rare things, we need to spend a lot of time doing it,” DNR Fisheries Biologist Scott Gritters told the group of volunteers. “We need to just sift through the sediment and really get a complete survey of the site. But with this many people, we’ll get a bang-up survey of this area.”
The volunteer mussel hunters came from as far as Minnesota and included current and retired field biologists from county, state and federal conservation agencies, as well as others who simply were there to aid the scientific effort.
Freshwater mussels help filter water in ecosystems and have a significant impact on water quality. Diversity in mussel species — which Gritters said generally is lacking in the Maquoketa River basin — offers resilience to mussel die-offs.
Thursday’s effort marked the latest of several studies conducted at Lytle Creek since Dubuque County Conservation purchased Bowstring Wildlife Area, through which the creek winds, in 2018. Last summer, the Iowa DNR conducted a mussel survey of Lytle Creek that found remnants of past inhabitation by fatmucket mussels.
The DNR stocked thousands of mussels, including fatmuckets, in the creek last fall. Personnel from the DNR and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Genoa (Wis.) National Fish Hatchery, who raised the mussels, marked each shell with a blue dot.
“We’re really interested in that blue dot. Does it stay on or does it not?” Gritters told volunteers. “We have questions on, in these gravelly streams, if that works or not.”
Volunteers later found many of those introduced mussels, blue dot intact. This will help track introduced specimens and future spawning success, Gritters said.
Last year’s survey also turned up dead shells of slippershell mussels, which were thought to be wiped out in the state before recent finds in northeast Iowa rivers.
“Some of them weren’t that long gone either,” Gritters said. “That species may be still present here. With this number of people, we have enough to find it.”
Bernard Sietman, a scientist who studies mussels with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, participated in Thursday’s study hoping to swab any living slippershells found for DNA.
“I’ve seen 11 live slippershells in my entire life,” Sietman told the group. “They’re really small, about as big as a walnut, yellow with some nice rays. We will probably have to be digging through the sediment.”
Gritters said Lytle Creek has great habitat potential for the silppershell.
“Even if they’re not here, now that this is public property, we can work with people at Genoa and reintroduce them at some point in the future, as we learn more about the area,” he said.
