Last summer, students of Dubuque Figure Skating could be found gliding along the ice of Dubuque’s Mystique Community Ice Center as they perfected routines for competitions throughout the Midwest.
This summer, those students regularly are practicing not on the ice but on the hard floor of a room at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.
“It’s definitely a change of pace for us,” said Rebecca Menzynski, skating director for Dubuque Figure Skating. “Right now, we are focusing on off-ice conditioning.”
Mystique Community Ice Center temporarily closed this month, and it will remain so until November for an estimated $4.6 million project to remediate structural settling of the facility caused by the unstable soil on which it was built.
Dubuque Assistant City Engineer Bob Schiesl said much of the rink and surrounding bleachers have been removed, and work to drill a new foundation for the center will begin on Monday, June 20.
“Right now, the project is on schedule,” Schiesl said.
With Mystique Community Ice Center closed for the next five months, local skating and hockey groups have had to adapt to keep their programs alive. However, officials for those groups also are concerned that the temporary closure could eventually lead to declines in membership.
“There are rumors that some kids might leave, whether they go somewhere else or quit it all together,” said Eric Trausch, vice president of Dubuque Youth Hockey’s Board of Directors. “There is a fear there.”
While youth hockey is currently out of season, many athletes continue training throughout the summer to maintain and develop their skills. Dubuque Youth Hockey held summer three-on-three leagues last year, as well.
With the center closed all summer, hockey players in Dubuque who want to continue skating must drive to surrounding communities with available ice, either in the Madison, Wis., area or in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
“I have two kids that are driving an hour and a half out to Verona (Wis.) to practice,” Trausch said. “It’s an adjustment.”
Trausch said many families are committed to hockey and will drive whatever distance is needed so their children can play, but he and other youth hockey officials are concerned that eventual burnout could lead to declining membership.
A decline in membership would impact Dubuque Youth Hockey’s finances. With rental fees at ice arenas already high, having fewer people to absorb those costs would put an additional monetary burden on other families.
“It’s all about numbers for us,” Trausch said. “Hockey is an expensive sport, and it’s a long season. We have to spend money to rent the ice, and the less kids we have means that cost is distributed to less people.”
Official practices for Dubuque Youth Hockey will begin in August. Trausch said the group is developing an agreement with RoughRiders Hockey Club in Cedar Rapids to allow both teams to share ice time for practice.
Menzynski said she also initially feared the temporary closure of Mystique Community Ice Center would lead to a drop in membership, but for now, most skaters have accepted the switch to mostly off-ice training.
“I’m shocked at the level of commitment of not just the kids, but the parents as well,” she said. “They are committed to driving their kids over an hour. They are making sacrifices to leave work early or work remotely so their kids can skate.”
However, Menzynski said, it is more than just extra time that is required of Dubuque’s youth figure skaters as a result of the ice center’s closure. The need to travel out of town for on-ice training time also comes with added costs to families in the form of traveling, hotel stays and food.
“It’s super expensive, what they are doing,” Menzynski said. “There’s just a lot of burden put on these kids if they want to keep skating.”
For now, Trausch said he hopes the ice center opens as soon as possible, adding that any delays in the project only will put a further strain on youth ice programming in Dubuque.
“Hockey is a different sport than anything else,” he said. “The only place you can continue to improve is on a sheet of ice.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.