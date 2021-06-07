A series of watershed cleanup events are set for this summer in Dubuque.
The events are being hosted by City of Dubuque, Dubuque Metropolitan Area Solid Waste Agency, Green Iowa AmeriCorps and National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium, according to a press release.
The cleanup events will be held from:
- 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 12, at the Bee Branch and 16th Street detention basin.
- 9 to 11 a.m. July 10, at the Port of Dubuque and Ice Harbor.
- 9 to 11 a.m. Aug. 7, at Maus Park.
Volunteer registration is preferred and can be made at cityofdubuque.org/summercleanups. Supplies, including gloves, bags, trash grabbers and vests will be provided, although participants are encouraged to bring supplies if possible.