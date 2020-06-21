Authorities reported arresting an intoxicated woman waving a handgun on Heritage Trail Saturday morning.
Jodi L. Hagar, 51, of 3975 Oneida Ave., was arrested on charges of possession of a dangerous weapon while under the influence and public intoxication.
Court documents state that Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department deputies were dispatched at about 5:55 a.m. Saturday to Heritage Trail, about one-quarter mile from South John Deere Road in rural Dubuque, to investigate a report of an intoxicated person waving a gun.
As a deputy approached, Hagar put her “arms out and displayed a gun,” documents state. The deputy identified the handgun as a “large-caliber revolver with the cylinder open.” Hagar then laid the gun down and went to the ground herself.
The deputy reported that the handgun was determined to be unloaded but that Hagar had one bullet in her pocket. Documents state that Hagar, who has a weapons permit, smelled of alcohol, had slurred speech and was unsteady on her feet.