A Dubuque teen who suffered a life-threatening injury in April unwittingly found himself in the midst of a months-long feud between a man and his ex-girlfriend’s new beau, prosecutors argued Tuesday.
Assistant Dubuque County Attorney Mike Whalen on Tuesday argued that Dustin R. McGonigle, 19, of 567 Arlington St., “was in the wrong place at the wrong time” when Brett A. Gilden, 38, of 1411½ Lincoln Ave., showed up at the doorstep of his friend’s apartment.
“Unknown to them, there’s this huge feud going on with the adults. …. They had no clue what was going to come down,” Whalen told jurors during his opening statement on the first day of Gilden’s trial in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County.
Gilden is accused of stabbing McGonigle in the abdomen April 12 after showing up at 2297 Francis St. and threatening to fight Jason J. Woods and “beat up” Woods’ teenaged son, Caleb Woods.
Gilden is charged with willful injury causing bodily injury, going armed with intent and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. Gilden has argued that he acted in self-defense after he was attacked.
McGonigle was taken to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital where he was treated for a ruptured colon, according to court records.
Whalen argued McGonigle was at the Francis Street apartment with his friend, Caleb Woods, when Gilden — whom McGonigle did not know — came to the door and asked for Jason Woods, who was not home.
McGonigle shut the door, but Gilden kept pounding. McGonigle called Jason Woods to let him know someone was there looking for him and pounding on the door, Whalen told jurors.
“He’s kicking the door hard, about ready to break it, and they open the door up and confront him, trying to get him off the porch,” Whalen said of McGonigle and Caleb Woods. “And then they start (fighting). It’s the defendant and Dustin. They’re scuffling, tussling.”
Jurors listened to 911 recordings from Jason Woods and Caleb Woods — who called authorities to report that McGonigle had been stabbed — and heard testimony from Jason Woods and his girlfriend, Alesha Boll, Gilden’s ex-girlfriend.
The two testified they have had ongoing issues with Gilden, who became hostile and threatening because Woods was dating Boll.
Boll said she received a text message from Gilden a month before the stabbing that stated “I’m going to beat your BF to death.”
Jason Woods mentioned confrontational and threatening back-and-forth exchanges with Gilden on Facebook prior to the stabbing.
Gilden’s attorney, Daniel Dlouhy, argued that there had long been bad blood between the two, noting Gilden at one point dated Woods’ ex-wife.
“Isn’t it also correct that you made threats to come and find him and beat him up?” Dlouhy asked.
“Yeah, at one time,” Woods responded. “After he continued to threaten me and come to my house and where my children live, and how he’s going to beat me to death. After months of this, I said, ‘Fine, let’s just get it over with. Come meet me now.’”
Woods and Boll also told jurors Gilden called Boll’s phone from a restricted or blocked number early April 12. Gilden allegedly threatened to come to Woods’ residence and “beat” him.
When Woods told Gilden he was not home, Gilden said he would “beat” his kid until he got home, according to testimony from Woods and Boll.
Whalen argued in his opening statement that city traffic camera footage also captures Gilden’s vehicle turning onto Francis Street around the time of the stabbing.
Gilden, according to court documents, told police that Woods threatened him that night, and he went to Woods’ home to confront him. He said three men he didn’t know started fighting him, and he defended himself.
Dlouhy declined to deliver an opening statement, reserving the opportunity to do so after the prosecution rests and the defense presents its case.
During cross examination, Dlouhy challenged Boll’s recollection of Gilden’s April 12 phone call, noting inconsistency between her September deposition and testimony Tuesday.
The trial resumes at 9 a.m. today with additional testimony from prosecution witnesses.