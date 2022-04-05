MANCHESTER, Iowa -- A committee tasked with imagining how Manchester can become a better community is taking shape, and Mayor Connie Behnken is asking more citizens to get involved.
Last year, the city partnered with East Central Intergovernmental Association and Keep Iowa Beautiful to form a Hometown Pride committee. According to ECIA, the Hometown Pride program aims to “enhance the economic and cultural vitality of communities by supporting, facilitating and furthering the implementation of community and county plans and ideas in a coordinated strategy for five years with the assistance of a community coach.”
While Manchester hosted a Hometown Pride meeting in October, it didn’t generate the level of participation that was hoped.
“We’ve tried multiple times to have volunteers come forward, and since they haven’t, I’m going to be getting on the phone,” Behnken said. “Basically, we are looking for people to come together to talk about things that would make Manchester a better place. It can be recreational, cultural or anything that could enhance our community.”
The group’s next meeting will be at the Manchester fire station at 6 p.m. April 27. Those interested in participating are encouraged to call City Hall at 563-927-3636 and leave a message for Behnken.
One topic that already has big grass-roots support is the addition of a dog park in Manchester, a topic that Behnken said would fit perfectly within this new initiative.