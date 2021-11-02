A new flower company is aiming to open its doors in Dubuque this month.
Dubuque Flower Co. plans to open at some point in November, although a specific date has not been established, according to owner Katey Grund.
In recent years, longtime business Flowers on Main closed, and other floral companies scaled back services. Grund saw this as an opening for launching a business of her own.
“We believe there is room for another flower company in Dubuque … We saw an opportunity and we pounced on it,” she said.
Grund, who was born and raised in Dubuque, has management experience at other companies but said that owning her own business is “uncharted territory.”
“It’s always been my dream to have my own business, especially here in Dubuque,” she said. “I want this business to be a fixture in the community.”
Grund emphasized that the “stars aligned” when she connected with Vicki Ben, a veteran of the floral industry who will serve as the head designer at Dubuque Flower Co.
Ben said the business will serve walk-in customers and also take online orders. Dubuque Flower Co. will be able to work with customers for everyday occasions like birthdays and anniversaries, and serve larger events like corporate parties and weddings.
“Any occasion you can think of, we’ll be able to help,” Ben said.
Grund said the vision for the business came together even further when they found an ideal location at 3340 Center Grove Drive, which offered both the needed space and the kind of large windows that are perfect for a business growing plants and flowers.
Dubuque Flower Co. can be reached by calling 563-239-9050 or emailing contactus@dubuqueflowerco.com.
SMALL TOWN TECH
A pair of young entrepreneurs have launched a technology support and repair business that is filling a need in Dyersville.
Payton Marshall and Quentyn Hoeger, who are both in their early 20s, launched Surgit last year out of Marshall’s garage. They recently took the business to another level by moving to a storefront located at 217 First Ave. E. in Dyersville.
In the two months since opening that location, Marshall said the feedback from customers and residents has been overwhelmingly positive.
“People think we needed this in town,” he said. “Now they can get the help they need without having to drive 30 or 40 minutes to another city.”
Marshall and Hoeger both have extensive IT backgrounds which they are putting to use as business owners.
The co-owners and close friends each bring something unique to the table: Hoeger’s deep technological knowledge comes in handy on some of the most complicated repairs; Marshall’s educational background in business management has served as an important guide for the business.
Together they provide a vast range of services.
“We do phone repair, computer repair, TV support — just about everything,” said Marshall. “We are an all-around tech support company that can help the average person.”
Surgit also sells some technological accessories, such as phone cases and computer cables. They will continue to expand their retail offerings in the future, Marshall said.
Surgit is open from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and by appointment Sunday. It can be reached at 563-265-1456
MEAT COMPANY TO GROW
A Maquoketa coffee shop plans to close this month, but a local meat-processing company soon will take its place.
Frenzi Coffee will close its location at 18066 Iowa 64 on Nov. 14, according to owner Tiffany Mangler. She said it is unclear if the business would reopen elsewhere, noting that it recently has struggled with staffing issues.
“It is definitely bittersweet,” she said. “We love our customers, and we’ll miss them a lot.”
The closure of Frenzi will pave the way for the growth of TADA Meats, which has operated about eight miles south of Maquoketa for the past two years.
Co-owner Tammy Adrian said the business currently operates on her family’s farm. She believes the new location is ideal to help the business take the next step.
“It is right next to Highway 61 and 64, so we thought it was a really good location that was more convenient for customers,” Adrian said. “Right now, we are on a gravel road. So, this is a lot better, and it has a drive-thru window, which could allow customers to pick up their orders without leaving their cars.”
Adrian emphasized that TADA Meats is a true family operation, with her husband, Dean, and their two children all playing major roles. The company employs six additional workers, as well.
TADA Meats began by processing its own beef from the family farm, then started filling custom orders for other farmers. It later expanded into retail sales.
She said customers appreciate the true “farm to table” nature of the business, as well as the competitive pricing.
“A lot of our prices are under what you would get at grocery stores,” she said.
TADA Meats does not have a specific date for opening its new location, but Adrian said it is aiming for the first day of 2022.
The business can be reached at 563-678-2285.