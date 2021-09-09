LA MOTTE, Iowa — A Jackson County man has been sentenced to more than three years in prison for a federal charge stemming from a homemade explosive device.
Aaron J. Hinke, 46, of La Motte, was sentenced to 37 months in federal prison on Tuesday in the U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids after previously pleading guilty to a charge of possession of a destructive device not registered to the possessor.
As part of his sentence, Hinke must also serve three years of supervised release, according to federal court documents.
Federal and state court documents report that the 5-year-old daughter of Kaleb Bee located the explosive device, which she called a “Looney Tune Bomb,” behind his woodshed at 146 S. Main St. in La Motte on Sept. 6, 2020.
Bee picked up the item and placed it on a stump, noticing that there was a “mortar-style firework” taped to a gas can that had gas inside of it. A partially burnt cigarette was taped to the firework’s fuse.
The device was eventually defused by staff from the state fire marshal’s office.
Court documents state that Hinke admitted to placing the explosive near the woodshed in text messages to Bee. He texted that “next time he wouldn’t snuff out the cig.”
When questioned later by authorities, documents state that Hinke told authorities that he constructed the device and placed it on Bee’s property.