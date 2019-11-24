One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Dubuque.
Brittany S. Horkheimer-Morales, 27, of Dubuque, was taken by ambulane to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of her injuries, according to Dubuque police.
The crash occurred at the intersection of West 17th and Main streets at about 1:40 p.m. Friday. A crash report states that Gregory J. Schneiter, 36, of Dubuque, reported that he was traveling west on West 17th and had stopped at the stop sign at the intersection when his foot accidentally hit the gas pedal. His vehicle broadsided Horkheimer-Morales' vehicle, which was traveling north on Main Street. The force of the impact caused Horkheimer-Morales' vehicle to leave the roadway and strike a tree.
Schneiter was cited with failure to obey a stop or yield sign.