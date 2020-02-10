A Dubuque native who plays for the Iowa Hawkeyes men’s basketball team has been arrested for the second time in six months.
Cordell Pemsl, 22, a 6-foot-9 redshirt junior, was arrested today in Iowa City on a charge of driving with a revoked license. Pemsl, who starred at Wahlert Catholic High School, previously was arrested in September on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Court documents state that Pemsl was driving at about 1 a.m. today when a Johnson County Sheriff’s Department deputy pulled him over because of a broken taillight cover on his vehicle. Pemsl presented the deputy with an Iowa identification card and said he did not have a driver’s license.
A check of law enforcement records indicated that Pemsl’s driving license had been revoked because of his September arrest and wouldn’t be reinstated until March 28.
Pemsl has played 22 games this season for the Hawkeyes, averaging 2.4 points and 2.8 rebounds per game.