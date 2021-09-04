HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Stiff resistance from officials and residents in the village of Hazel Green has prompted the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to explore alternatives to a road construction project.
As planned, the construction proposal at the intersection of Wisconsin 11, Grant County W and Wisconsin 80 includes the installation of a compact roundabout, but at a meeting this week, village board members requested the agency repave the intersection in 2024 or 2025 and revisit the roundabout proposal in about 10 years.
“We could be more prepared as a village when it’s coming in,” said Board Member Doug Kruser.
In the event the DOT proceeds with a roundabout over the objections of village officials, the board recommended that a full-size, single-lane roundabout be constructed slightly west of the existing intersection.
The $2 million to $3 million project, scheduled for 2024, aims to improve traffic safety at the intersection, which has been the site of a disproportionate number of crashes.
But it has proven unpopular.
Hazel Green would be the first municipality to host a compact roundabout, and village leaders are not persuaded it would be navigable by semi-tractor trailers. They also fear motorists would drive down residential streets to avoid the intersection.
“And we would have to live with it,” Village President David Jegerlehner said.
Officials surveyed Hazel Green utility bill customers, finding that 153 customers opposed the roundabout while 45 supported it.
In May, village board members unanimously approved a resolution that rejected the plan, asserting that it would jeopardize the safety of pedestrians, would eliminate parking spaces at Village Hall, would not accommodate all turning traffic and would impose extra costs by requiring the village to reroute electrical wiring and sewer and water mains.
DOT Project Manager Derek Potter said delaying construction until 2028 would give his department more time to negotiate a design with village leaders and enable the municipality to budget for utility expenses.
“Any time a roundabout is proposed, you get people who are not accustomed to them,” he said.
Construction requires the acquisition and demolition of multiple properties, including three adjacent residences.
DOT engineers recently offered drawings that outlined impacts from the construction of a full-size roundabout along with two alternatives in which it would be shifted slightly west or northwest of the current intersection.
Those alternatives would reduce impacts to structures east of the intersection, including Village Hall, but would require state acquisition of at least two additional properties to the west and require adjustments to three nearby intersections.
Sally Bauer, village clerk and treasurer, said the board’s feedback will be taken under “strong consideration.”
“But it ultimately is the DOT’s decision as to what happens with the intersection,” she said.