Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
SHERRILL, Iowa – Authorities said one person was hospitalized following a utility vehicle crash with injuries Saturday night in Dubuque County.
Ramsey Kernall, 24, of Dubuque, was transported by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department.
A press release states that Christian Ennis, 26, of Sherrill, refused medical treatment at the scene.
The release states that first responders were dispatched at approximately 9:13 p.m. to the area of 17979 Iowa 3 for a report of a UTV that had been operating in a field when it rolled over.
Fire departments from Sherrill, Holy Cross and Centralia-Peosta assisted the sheriff’s department at the scene.
The release states that authorities continue to investigate the crash.
