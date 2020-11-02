A Dubuque man recently was sentenced to 10 years in prison for allegedly smashing a window to gain entry into an apartment building, then trying to break into a woman’s apartment with a hammer.
Anthony D. Barry, 51, previously pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to felony charges for first-degree attempted burglary and stalking.
He was sentenced to 10 years in prison on the attempted burglary conviction and five years on the stalking conviction, with both of those sentences to run concurrently. As part of a plea deal, dismissed were charges of first-degree burglary, interference with official acts and public intoxication.
Barry was arrested July 10. Court documents state that Sandra L. Wall, of 180 W. 15th St., No. 202, called police when she and her daughter awoke to Barry slamming on their front door with the claw side of a hammer while yelling, “Call the cops, (expletive)!” He fled before police arrived.
Surveillance video later reviewed showed Barry enter the lobby of the apartment building at about 4 a.m., pull a tape measure out of his bag and use it to break the glass on the locked stairway door. He then reached through and opened it from the inside.
Police reported that the video then shows him pull a hammer out of the bag when he gets to Wall’s door and start hitting it, “causing severe damage in an attempt to make entry into the apartment until he eventually stopped.” He left the hammer stuck in the door.
Police arrested him after a brief chase a short time later. They reported that he was intoxicated and had “fresh wounds on both of his hands and a laceration on the bridge of his nose.”
Documents state that he admitted being at Wall’s building “because they are in the process of working out relationship issues.”
Court documents state that Barry’s prison sentence for this incident will be served on top of any prison time he receives in two other cases in which he violated his probation with these convictions.
In March, he was convicted of two counts of possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense and two counts of third-degree theft for those two cases. At that time, he was put on probation, while a 15-year prison sentence was suspended.