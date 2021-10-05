Police said a Dubuque teen faces an adult charge for his role in a fight involving multiple people wielding sticks and brooms.
Bryon D. Manning Jr., 16, of 1017 Central Ave., No. 4, was arrested Saturday on a warrant charging participation in a riot, according to Capt. Joseph Messerich. He appeared in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County today.
Court documents state that Manning and two other individuals were originally charged as juveniles in relation to a large fight at about 7:15 p.m. Sept. 13 in the 2000 block of Washington Street.
Documents state that traffic camera footage showed four individuals wielding sticks and brooms walking in the 2000 block of Washington Street toward a residence. Manning emerged from a residence and argued with the four.
One juvenile is seen swinging a stick at Manning, who begins punching the juvenile. A second juvenile swings a stick at Manning and a man who also had exited the Washington Street residence. A third individual also emerges from the residence and participates in the fight.
Manning was waived into adult court Oct. 1 by order of Associate Juvenile Judge Thomas J. Straka.
Messerich said two other individuals involved in the fight have been charged as juveniles and an adult involved in the fight has charges pending.