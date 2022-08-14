Sahana Rawal and Arsh Pal welcomed guests to the Dubuque Multicultural Family Center’s India Independence Day Luncheon Celebration in traditional Indian attire on Saturday.
Sahana, 12, wore a traditional silk lehenga, a dress worn on special occasions, and Arsh, also 12, wore a kurta, a traditional tunic worn by men.
“Back in the old days, this is something you would wear every day,” Arsh said, pointing to his orange tunic. “Now there’s more modern clothing, so you would wear this for special days.”
India’s Independence Day, celebrated Aug. 15 each year, commemorates the country’s independence in 1947 from colonial rule by Great Britain.
“In India, it’s all about fireworks, food, friends and family,” said Mandy Rawal, a member of the organizing committee. “It’s like the Fourth of July on steroids.”
Abhay Rawal, a member of MFC’s Board of Directors, said partnership with the City of Dubuque makes programs such as the luncheon possible.
“The city provides the building and the staff,” he said. “The Board of Directors raises funds for programs, which are all free. To have that kind of partnership in a small city like Dubuque is pretty amazing.”
The 165 guests at Saturday’s event were treated to a traditional dance performance and a full slate of Indian dishes.
The menu featured food mostly from northern India: Samosas; vegetable biryani; chicken curry; paneer curry; and gulab jamun, a donut-like dessert drenched in a sugar syrup.
Preesha Rock, 11, of Dubuque, performed two classical Indian dances. Her intricate hand and foot work told the stories of Indian gods and their good deeds.
Preesha got up early to prepare for her performance.
“We allow ourselves about three hours to get ready,” her mother, Ahti Siha, said. “It takes a long time.”
Francis and Ellen Henkels, of Dubuque, have traveled to India several times to visit friends and encouraged others to consider a trip there.
“It’s a very easy country to travel in because just about everybody speaks English,” Francis Henkels said.
Stephanie Bell, Benjamin Blaser and their son, Bertolt Bell-Blaser, 4, most recently of Cairo, Egypt, were visiting Bell’s hometown of Dubuque before moving to Chennai, a city in southern India, where Bell will be teaching.
“I’m leaving on Monday, and I hope I can talk to some people and get some idea of what we’re stepping into,” Bell said.
Abhay Rawal estimated there are around 200 people from India in Dubuque. The community has shrunk in recent years.
“The access to things like Indian food and even groceries makes it difficult (in Dubuque),” he said. “You have to go to Madison (Wis.), Moline (Ill.) or Cedar Rapids (Iowa) to find an Indian restaurant or to get groceries (to prepare Indian food at home).”
Mandy Rawal hoped that attendees left knowing a little more than they did when they walked through the door.
“It’s a cultural learning experience,” she said. “It’s all about getting to know each other.”
