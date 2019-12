Members of the Jamestown Fire Department try to extinguish a blaze coming from a fully engulfed car off of Badger Road near Kieler, Wis., on Friday. No one was injured. The vehicle caught fire as Richard Lyons, of Dubuque, was traveling on U.S. 61/151 south of Kieler. Lyons told authorities he was driving when he saw smoke coming from the backseat of his vehicle. Lyons took the Badger Road exit, pulled over and escaped before the vehicle burned, according to a release from the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.