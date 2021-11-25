DYERSVILLE, Iowa — A woman was injured when she crashed a vehicle into a tree Saturday afternoon near Dyersville.

Marilyn R. Prier, 86, of Dyersville, was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dyersville Medical Center for treatment, according to a Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department report obtained Wednesday.

The crash occurred at about 12:55 p.m. Saturday on Prier Road. The report states that Prier was traveling west when she lost control of her vehicle and it struck a tree.

