SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Senior Citizen Activities, Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 10-11 a.m. senior exercise class; 12:15-4 p.m. open euchre.
Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. open chapel; 5:30 p.m. Bible study.
Meeting of the Finance Committee of the Operation New View Board of Directors, 6 p.m., Roshek Building, 700 Locust St., McCarthy Center for Nonprofit Learning, John and Alice Butler Conference Room.
Thursday
Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 1 p.m. kitchen bingo; 1 p.m. line dancing.
2019 Senior Expo, 9 a.m., Dubuque County Fairgrounds, 14569 Old Highway Road. Schedule: 9 breakfast, 9:30-10 IPOST advance planning presentation, 10-10:30 downsizing/decluttering presentation, 10:30-noon visit with vendors, noon-12:30 p.m. lunch, 12:30-1 bingo.
Senior Citizen Activities, Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon-5 p.m. sit-and-sew club; 6:30-7:30 p.m. yoga.
Gary’s Graffiti Nights, 5 p.m., Kennedy Mall, 555 John F. Kennedy Road, parking lot. Join at the new location. Classic cars, trucks, hot rods, customs and muscle cars. This is a free event. Cooler-friendly. No animals. Details: 563-557-9440.
Rotary After Hours, 5:30 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive. Come socialize with other members in the fellowship of Rotary. Bring a prospective member.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Salsa Night, 6 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. Enjoy a free salsa dance class from 6 to 7, and dance into the evening. Food and beverages available for purchase. Bring a partner or come solo.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8:30 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
Thursday
Big Band and Oldies Dance, 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1306 Delhi St. Dance music from big band to oldies, plus requests.
Music for Charity by Tapestry, 6 p.m., 7 Hills Brewing Co., 1085 Washington St. Event is in support of St. Vincent DePaul.
Medicinal Purposes, 8 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8 p.m., Odd Fellows, 481 Locust St.
LITERARY ARTS
Thursday
Story Time, 9:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. Each week will be filled with stories, crafts, songs and literacy activities. For ages 3-5.
Story Time, 11 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Avenue NE. Each week will be filled with stories, crafts, songs and literacy activities. For ages 3-5.
Family Movie, 4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadows Drive. Featuring “The Secret Life of Pets 2,” which is rated PG and runs 1 hour, 26 minutes.
Books & Brews, 6:30 p.m., Charlotte’s Coffeehouse, 1104 White St. Each month, this new book club will meet at a different location in Dubuque County. For those 18 and older.
Saturday
PAW Patrol Party, 1:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. Spend the afternoon at Adventure Bay, make a PAW Patrol name tag, explore Marshall’s fire engine, dig in Rubble’s construction and enjoy puppy treats. Pre-registration required. For ages 2-kindergarten.
LEARNING
Today
Toastmasters, 5:30 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. Develop speaking, communication and leadership skills in a safe learning environment.
Thursday
Private Well Water Quality in SW Wisconsin: A SWIGG Study Update, 6 p.m., Platteville (Wis.) Public Library, 225 W. Main St. Mark Borchardt, Ph.D., research microbiologist, USDA — Agricultural Research Service, will present results and analysis from testing done as part of the Southwest Wisconsin Geology and Groundwater Study. Hosted by Grant County Rural Stewardship. Event open to the public.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
BNI Dubuque Chapter, 11:30 a.m., Holiday Inn, 450 Main St. Details: Dave Elliott, 515-865-3862.
Rotary Club of Galena, 11:45 a.m., DeSoto House Hotel, 230 S. Main St., Galena, Ill.
Sertoma Club, noon, Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St. Details: 563-582-8179 or 563-590-0018.
Noon Lions Club, noon, Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St., second floor. Prospective members welcome.
Men’s Journey to Victory, 4 p.m., Nesler Centre, Eighth and Main Streets, group room 2. A support group for men recovering from addictions or other life challenges. All men are welcome. Details: 563-495-1340.
Dubuque Gamblers Anonymous — Keep it Simple, 6 p.m., Northeast Iowa Community College, 680 Main St., room 112. Open support group meeting.
Al-Anon Westside AFG, 7 p.m., Al-Anon, 1646 Asbury Road, lower level, side entrance.
Al-Anon AFG, 8 p.m., United Church of Christ, 206 E. Platt St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Wednesday Night Women’s AA Meeting, Dubuque Fellowship Club, 1166 Main St., lower level, enter from rear. Details: 563-588-1630.
Alcoholics Anonymous, Grand View United Methodist Church, 3342 John Wesley Drive. Details: 563-557-9196.
Alcoholics Anonymous: The Outcast Group, Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Ave. A 12-step open discussion group for men and women recovering from substance abuse. Details: 563-690-6042.
Thursday
Al-Anon, Noon, St. Columbkille’s Catholic Church, 1240 Rush St., Fogarty Hall.
Adult LGBTQ+ Group, 4:30 p.m., Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Ave. Social support for adults who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and/or queer.
Adult Children of Alcoholics and Dysfunctional Families, 6 p.m., Northeast Iowa Community College Town Clock Business Center, 680 Main St. Details: John W., 815-281-1041.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m., Dubuque Fellowship Club, 1166 Main St. Founders speaker meeting. Details: 563-557-9196.
Compassionate Friends Support Group, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1B. A support group for parents who have lost children.
Sex Addicts Anonymous 7 p.m., meets uptown. For those recovering from sex addiction. Call 563-663-6701 and leave a message, or email dubuquesaa@gmail.com. All inquiries are anonymous.
Eagles Auxiliary 568 7 p.m., Eagles Club, 1175 Century Drive.
Al-Anon Night Beginners AFG 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1A.
FOOD & DRINK
Thursday
Asbury Eagles Club Chicken Night, 5 p.m., Asbury Eagles Club, 5900 Saratoga Road. The cost is $11 for a four-piece dinner and $9 for a two-piece dinner. Proceeds benefit the local Make-a-Wish Foundation.
pursuits & hobbies
Today
Tri-State Postage Stamp Club Meeting, 7 p.m., Oky-Doky Food Mart/A&W, 250 W. First St., second floor. Monthly meeting of local postage stamp and postal history collectors.
Trivia for Dorks, 7 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St. Any size team welcome.
Thursday
Bingo, 6 p.m., Joliet Event Center, 781 Locust St. Early games begin at 6:10. and regular games begin at 7. Refreshments, beer, mixed drinks and free popcorn.
Xavier Bingo, 6 p.m., Dyersville (Iowa) Area Chamber of Commerce, 1100 16th Avenue Court SE. Doors open at 6., and bingo begins at 7. There are two progressive jackpots that pay out a maximum of $500.
Thirsty Thursday Trivia Night, 6 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.