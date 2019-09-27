A Dubuque priest will be ordained as bishop for the Diocese of Des Moines this afternoon.
The ordination of the Rev. William Joensen is set for 2 p.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church in West Des Moines.
It can be watched at https://www.dmdiocese.org/live-stream.
Joensen, 59, had been serving as dean of spiritual life and associate professor of philosophy at Loras College and spiritual director of St. Pius X Seminary in Dubuque when he was selected for the new role. The diocese covers 12,446 square miles.
Joensen was named to the position after the pope accepted the resignation of the Rev. Richard Pates.
Pates had served in the role since 2008. He turned 75 in February 2018 and, in accordance with Canon Law, sent a letter to the pope announcing his resignation.
Joensen was born in Waterloo and grew up in Ames. He was ordained as a priest in the Archdiocese of Dubuque on June 24, 1989.
His past assignments include serving as associate pastor of Sacred Heart Parish from 1989 to 1992, as associate pastor of Church of the Resurrection from 1992 to 1995 and as chaplain of Clarke University from 2003 to 2010.