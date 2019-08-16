The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Stacy L. Sears, 48, of Reedsburg, Wis., was arrested at 2:10 a.m. Thursday on U.S. 61/151 in the area of Olde Davenport Road on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Andrew J. Schlegel, 56, of East Dubuque, Ill., was arrested at about 10:40 p.m. Wednesday on Dodge Street near Hill Street on charges of third-offense operating while intoxicated and driving with a revoked license.
- Michael P. Knopf, 28, of 731 Lowell St., was arrested at about 8:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Lowell Street on charges of third-offense operating while intoxicated and interference with official acts.
- Stephanie P. Haupert, 33, of 1840 N. Algona St., was arrested at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging five counts of forgery, two counts of credit card/ATM fraud and a parole violation.
- Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St., reported the theft of $1,750 worth of books and other materials between March 26 and 2:45 p.m. Wednesday.