A recent arrival at a Dubuque museum swims upside down and scuttles around for food like a robotic floor vacuum.
Horseshoe crabs now share touch tank space with stingrays at National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium.
The new animals are full of surprises, beginning with their name.
“Technically, they are not a true crab. They are not a crustacean,” said Emy Konrath, an animal keeper at the museum. “They are actually more closely related to spiders, ticks and scorpions.”
The Telegraph Herald is regularly providing a closer look at animals at the museum. This week’s profile takes a look at creatures that have existed for hundreds of millions of years and are newly arrived in Dubuque.
‘A LOT OF WEIRD FEATURES’
In the United States, horseshoe crabs can be found from the Gulf of Mexico up along the Eastern Seaboard to Maine. Their presence on Earth predates many other creatures.
“People call them ‘living fossils’ because you can find them in the fossil record from 440 million years ago,” Konrath said.
The creatures have survived dinosaurs and ice ages and retain what Konrath described as “a lot of weird and unique features.”
“They have multiple, rudimentary eyes,” she said. “They have different types of eyes that perform different functions. They have one eye on the center of their back that can detect light.”
A large, domed shell protects the creatures. The underside of the animals features 10 legs— five on each side.
“They will use their legs for locomotion and to help gather food from the bottom of the ocean floor,” Konrath said.
The mouth of the animal is located between the rows of legs, in the center of the underside of the creature. Konrath described the horseshoe crab’s feeding technique as akin to a small robotic floor vacuum.
“They use legs to gather food into their mouth,” she said. “You can see them scuttling along on our sandy floor here (in the touch tank). If the stingrays drop half of a piece of fish, (the horseshoe crabs) will scuttle around and find it.”
‘THEY FLIP THEMSELVES OVER A LOT’
Horseshoe crabs have a tail called a telson.
“It looks sharp and pointy, but it is not venomous. It is not used as a stinger,” Konrath said. “It actually helps them with steering. They also flip themselves over a lot, so the tail is used as a lever to help them flip back over.”
The horseshoe crab’s swimming technique makes the animal prone to flipping over.
“They walk along right side up, but they swim upside down,” Konrath said. “When they need to move fast, they will flip over and swim upside down at an angle.”
‘FEMALES WILL LAY THOUSANDS OF EGGS, THEN LEAVE’
Horseshoe crab eggs serve as an important food source for shorebirds, Konrath said.
The animals also help the medical industry. Extracts from horseshoe crab blood are used to test medical devices and drugs for the presence of endotoxins, potentially dangerous bacterial substances.
Konrath said horseshoe crab mating is “interesting.”
“They wait for a full moon. Then, they come up (out of the water) to shore to mate during the full moon,” she said. “The females will lay thousands of eggs in the sand and then leave.”
