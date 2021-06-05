A Dubuque man was injured and subsequently arrested following a crash Thursday in which police said he was under the influence of prescription drugs.
Richard Bell Jr., 32, no permanent address, was charged with second-offense operating while under the influence, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He also was cited with failure to maintain control and failure to use a safety belt.
Bell sustained minor injuries in the crash and was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment.
The crash report states that Bell was driving on Garfield Avenue at 6:10 a.m. Thursday when he lost control of his vehicle, crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a parked car, which was pushed into another parked car.
Court documents state that Bell appeared disoriented but denied driving and asked where he was and what had happened. He was taken to the hospital and eventually admitted to taking prescription medication that had not been prescribed to him earlier that day and was arrested.
At Dubuque Law Enforcement Center, officers searched a small satchel on Bell and found a bag of meth, as well as a drug pipe and vape pen, documents state.