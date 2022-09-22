Proposed rezoning
A developer has asked for a 75-acre parcel near North English and North Cascade roads to be rezoned to allow for the sale of lots for commercial use.

 Mike Day

The developers behind a proposed, 15-lot commercial project just south of Dubuque provided too little information to convince Dubuque County Zoning Commission members this week to rezone the 75-acre property.

The property is located at the intersection of North English Road and Walser Lane, just southeast of North Cascade Road and the exit from the Southwest Arterial. Developers seek to rezone it from rural residential to highway business.

