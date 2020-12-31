The City of Dubuque will begin collecting and composting Christmas trees on Monday, Jan. 4, as part of its “Merry Mulch” program.
Yard-waste bags, bundles and containers, as well as green carts with food scraps, also will be collected on regular collection days during the program, which concludes on Friday, Jan. 15.
A press release states that residents should set trees and other items for collection next to their garbage on their regular collection day.
Residents are encouraged to cut large trees in half, with no pieces more than 5 feet long. A tree must have either a city brush tie or a yellow city yard waste sticker attached.
City brush ties cost $1.30 each, and yellow city yard waste stickers cost $6.50 for a sheet of five.