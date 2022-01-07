The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
Ashley D. Thennis, 34, of 553½ W. Locust St., was arrested at 10:39 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Pierce and West Locust streets on a charge of domestic assault. Court documents state that Thennis assaulted Algernon Scott, 40, of 2340 Central Ave., No. 5, on Thursday.
Virgil A. Polkinghorn, 47, no permanent address, was arrested at 8:14 p.m. Wednesday at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, on a charge of assault causing injury. Court documents state that Polkinghorn assaulted Timothy I. Marcov, 43, of 830 Rhomberg Ave., on Wednesday at Next Phase Bar, 1700 Central Ave.
Robyn P. Johnson, 28, and Joaquin M. Edwards, 35, were arrested at 5:12 and 5:53 p.m., respectively, Wednesday at their residence on warrants charging two counts of child endangerment each.
Ian J. Dickenson, 20, of 397 E. 21st St., was arrested at 10:54 a.m. Wednesday at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, 350 N. Grandview Ave., on a warrant charging domestic assault. Court documents state that Dickenson assaulted his father, Jeremy A. Myers, 41, of the same address, on Tuesday.
Lennard E. Panthier, 30, of 857 Stone Ridge Place, reported the theft of $28,600 worth of items — including a motor vehicle, laptop, iPad, cologne, jewelry and money — at about 5:40 p.m. Wednesday from his residence.
The Bike Shack, 3250 Dodge St., reported the theft of $1,300 through wire fraud between about noon Tuesday and 11:15 a.m. Wednesday.