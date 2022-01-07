The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:

Ashley D. Thennis, 34, of 553½ W. Locust St., was arrested at 10:39 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Pierce and West Locust streets on a charge of domestic assault. Court documents state that Thennis assaulted Algernon Scott, 40, of 2340 Central Ave., No. 5, on Thursday.

  • Virgil A. Polkinghorn, 47, no permanent address, was arrested at 8:14 p.m. Wednesday at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, on a charge of assault causing injury. Court documents state that Polkinghorn assaulted Timothy I. Marcov, 43, of 830 Rhomberg Ave., on Wednesday at Next Phase Bar, 1700 Central Ave.
  • Robyn P. Johnson, 28, and Joaquin M. Edwards, 35, were arrested at 5:12 and 5:53 p.m., respectively, Wednesday at their residence on warrants charging two counts of child endangerment each.
  • Ian J. Dickenson, 20, of 397 E. 21st St., was arrested at 10:54 a.m. Wednesday at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, 350 N. Grandview Ave., on a warrant charging domestic assault. Court documents state that Dickenson assaulted his father, Jeremy A. Myers, 41, of the same address, on Tuesday.
  • Lennard E. Panthier, 30, of 857 Stone Ridge Place, reported the theft of $28,600 worth of items — including a motor vehicle, laptop, iPad, cologne, jewelry and money — at about 5:40 p.m. Wednesday from his residence.

The Bike Shack, 3250 Dodge St., reported the theft of $1,300 through wire fraud between about noon Tuesday and 11:15 a.m. Wednesday.

