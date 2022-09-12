PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Lorenzo Coates’ increasing excitement as he pulled the sled farther along the pedal pull course coincided with louder applause from the more than two dozen people watching.
“They’re all on his side,” Josh Butson said of Coates’ endeavor.
Lorenzo, 10, of Platteville, was born with a form of palsy and uses a wheelchair. About 20 kids participated in Sunday’s pedal tractor pull at Platteville Dairy Days. Coates was allowed to pull the sled while operating his wheelchair.
“It’s a wonderful thing,” said Jerry Coates, Lorenzo’s dad. “It makes me proud that he can participate in something other kids participate in.”
Butson unhooked a chain connecting the pedal tractor to the pull sled and connected the sled to Lorenzo’s wheelchair. Lorenzo has been participating in the Dairy Days pedal pull for about four years.
“He loves it,” Jerry Coates said. “This morning he was up at 3 o’clock because he wanted to come here. I said, ‘No, you’ve got to go back to bed.’”
Butson, an organizer of the pull in addition to his role as Dairy Days committee president, created a special trophy for Coates this year.
The “Clyde Butson Memorial Award for Outstanding Participation” was named after Josh Butson’s great uncle, who was an avid tractor pull participant in his day. The trophy will join about four other pedal pull trophies that Lorenzo has accumulated from events in nearby communities.
“He’s proud of them,” Jerry Coates said. “Other kids have baseball or football trophies, but he doesn’t have those.”
Roosevelt Walker, 4, of Dubuque, was among the other kids winning trophies during the pedal pull. He studied the shiny tractor mounted on its white base.
“It’s so fun — it’s so golden,” Roosevelt said.
Savannah Hamm, 6, celebrated winning a trophy along with her trophy-winning 3-year-old brother, Grayson. They posed for photos as mom Heather Hamm snapped photos.
“We have a pedal tractor at home,” Heather Hamm said. “Our family does the truck pull (at Dairy Days) on Friday night.”
Dairy Days had hired someone to conduct the kids pedal pull until about eight years ago. That is when Butson took up the organization of the event so the money the committee had spent on staffing it could be diverted for other needs.
“I came across a pedal tractor and I built the sled,” Butson said. “The kids really seem to enjoy it. Seeing them (have fun) is the reason I do it.”
Sunday’s Dairy Days events proceeded until cloudy skies appeared. Rain affected the event Saturday.
“We made it until 5 o’clock before the rain hit,” Butson said. “We postponed our big tractor pull until next Saturday. The food stands and the carnival shut down by 6 o’clock. We still had the band over there. We still had 150 people listening to music.”
Sunday’s activities also included a dairy goat show, food, carnival rides and live music spread across Legion Park.
“There have been a few changes here and there (to Dairy Days),” Butson said. “Our new building (the Broske Center that opened in 2020) changed things. We had a rainy year in 2018. We couldn’t get the carnival rides (set up) on the grass, so we ended up moving them onto the blacktop. We had them all the way down to the end of the blacktop. Then they tore the building down and built the (Broske Center). For five years in a row we had a different setup. This year, I think we’ve finally got things dialed in.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.