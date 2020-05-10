Ava Bradley left Dubuque Senior High School on March 13 not knowing it was the last time she and her classmates would all be together.
She had been looking forward to all the little things that come with being a high school senior — the countdown to the last day of classes, senior skip day and even her last time eating the cookies served in the school cafeteria.
Days later, her school building and others across the state were closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. She won’t be back for in-person classes for the rest of the semester.
“That’s the part that hits me the most,” Bradley said. “I walked out after my last class and didn’t even think that I would never see the same people in the classroom ever again.”
For local soon-to-be high school graduates, the last months of senior year have been anything but normal.
Days they would have spent winding down their high school career have largely been spent at home, trying to navigate distance learning while talking with their friends over social media or video chat.
Several local high school seniors said the loss of their last months of school has been challenging. However, they also said they are trying to stay positive and make the most of the situation they’ve been given.
“One day this is all going to pass, and I want to look back and be able to say that I made the best of it, and it made me thankful for things I have in my life,” said Libby Perry, a senior at Wahlert Catholic High School in Dubuque. “I hope I can say that I looked at everything positively.”
Year interrupted
The closure of campuses during the pandemic brought an abrupt end to the many activities local high schoolers had planned on for their senior year.
Jonathon Haven, a senior at East Dubuque (Ill.) High School, had been looking forward to attending senior awards night, spending last days with his friends and seeing his family gather for his graduation ceremony and party.
“I was looking forward to the last months of my senior year and getting all the recognition and honor that goes along with it,” Haven said. “I have days where I’m fairly at peace with it, and I have days when I would have had my last band concert (and) … getting to have my chance in the limelight.”
Perry had been getting ready for her fourth season on Wahlert’s varsity soccer team, but the season was canceled as school closures stretched on for the rest of the semester.
“Some of my teammates, I have been playing soccer with for a while, so it was definitely one of the hardest parts of the whole not having school,” she said.
In addition to missing some of the big markers of their high school days, students also said they miss some of the little things that come with being in school.
Derek Wills has found himself missing being at Hempstead High School and moments such as heading out of his third-hour class into packed hallways.
“It’s just the little things that you start to miss, like what I would give just to be in the hallway behind a slow walker again,” Wills said.
Still, local high school seniors said they are glad that some of the major events at the end of their high school careers remain intact so far, even if they look different than they planned.
East Dubuque school district officials, for example, have announced plans for a summer graduation and prom.
“Yes, in a perfect world, we would have had them at the end of the month, but I’m still just grateful and happy to be able to have something,” Haven said. “It could be a lot worse.”
Looking ahead
Though they have been dealing with the disappointments that come with missing the end of their senior year, local high school students said they are trying to keep things in perspective.
“I feel much worse when I watch the news, or whatever, and watch people that are losing everything to this pandemic,” said Mason Crooks, a senior at Lancaster (Wis.) High School. “It sucks, but in the end, it’s just high school, and there’s people that are losing worse.”
Crooks said he is sad sometimes thinking about the things he has missed, but he has used his time at home to work on projects that interest him, such as assembling a rudimentary night vision camera.
“I’ve had more time to work on these personal projects that I really enjoy during this pandemic,” he said.
Kathryn Lincicum, who attends Dubuque Senior, said her teachers have been checking in on her, and seeing their positive attitudes helps her.
“I think, really, it’s been the teachers and staff that have kept me with a positive mindset,” she said.
She said the pandemic has also made her more excited about her future plans, too. After high school, she plans to attend North Dakota State University in Fargo.
“(This experience) has actually made me more excited, I think, because I think that my generation has done an amazing job handling this situation, so it’s made me realize how ready we are for the real world,” she said.
Wills said he struggled at first knowing that he wouldn’t be going back to campus for the rest of his senior year. However, he has still found ways to serve his classmates, which has helped him recognize what he has to look forward to.
Wills, who serves as Hempstead’s student body president, helped consult his fellow classmates as administrators made plans for a rescheduled graduation ceremony. He also has been encouraging classmates to participate in online learning, helping plan student government elections and working on the yearbook.
“The main thing for me has just been rolling with the punches and seeing what I can fix and what I can’t fix,” he said. “There’s a lot out there I can still do.”