Iowa legislative leaders are advancing a bill that the Iowa Department of Revenue requested to correct its error in calculating the effects of a 2021 tax reform.
The bill’s correction would reduce allowable property tax valuations for multi-residential properties, which in turn would mean steep revenue reductions for local governments, unless they increase their tax levy. The proposed change would impact the development of local government budgets, which are already in the works to meet a state deadline just over two months away, according to local officials.
“That one little error (by the state) throws a whole wrench in there,” said Dubuque County Auditor Kevin Dragotto. “We’re going to have to react very quickly, or the (county) Board of Supervisors and every other taxing authority in the state are going to have to be prepared to raise the levy by X amount to maintain current tax revenue.”
He said the change proposed in the bill would mean a reduction in total Dubuque County taxable valuation by $121.5 million. That would reduce revenue to the county by $1.1 million.
City of Dubuque Assessor Troy Patzner said the taxable value rollback for multi-residential properties would change from 56.5% to 54.6% — a decrease for the owners of those properties but also a revenue reduction for local government.
“That equates to about a 29-cent increase (per $1,000 of taxable value in the property tax) levy, if you wanted to maintain current tax revenue,” he said.
City of Dubuque Director of Finance and Budget Jenny Larson said the bill would reduce city revenues by around $630,000 to the general fund.
“It would obviously cause the city to change the levy we would recommend because it would mean less resources,” she said.
Leaders of local municipalities also instead could choose to reduce services, pause pay increases or cover the difference from their reserves.
Larson said she would not recommend a government absorb the loss by drawing reserves down.
“Reserves are emergency, one-time dollars,” she said. “This is recurring. They will calculate this moving forward, where multi-residential is taken out.”
The state revenue department’s error came from calculating statewide valuations for a tax reform law signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds in 2021.
The start of the reduction in the multi-residential property tax rollback level began with a 2013 law. However, the department’s calculations did not account for the reduced valuations that law would have made effective for the coming fiscal year.
Patzner said Thursday that multi-residential taxable valuation rollback has been phased in more every year.
“That rollback has been going down from that 90% level for the multi-res by 3.75% each year,” he said.
Local officials are surprised because the revenue department told them late last year that their taxable valuations in the multi-residential category would be higher.
“The state gives the auditors that rollback at the end of October typically,” Patzner said. “They give that, and then, the auditors start crunching their numbers. Then, they can tell their taxing body, ‘Here’s how much taxable value you have in each category.’”
Larson said the uncertainty of recent tax reforms generally has been hard on local governments but has become almost expected.
“It hurts, especially at this point in the process, when we’re preparing our next year,” she said. “The state’s property tax system is very complex and is just getting more complex, to the point where they’re now making errors.”
The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors was so resigned to state-sourced uncertainty that Supervisors Harley Pothoff and Ann McDonough joked at a budget session this week about the state using the word “backfill” again when discussing repayments from a 2022 reform to commercial, industrial and railroad properties — after the Legislature repealed a “backfill” repayment to local governments from a previous tax reform in the same year.
But McDonough said the Board of Supervisors could not speculate when budgeting.
“As Supervisor (Wayne) Kenniker said to the newspaper, we have to make our plans based on the known, not whatever the state says it might do next,” she said.
Dragotto said the change would impact local governments of every size.
“You know, right down to townships that may be doing their budgets right now with three people in someone’s living room and the clerk sitting there,” he said. “Everything will have to be recalculated on their end.”
The bill has not yet gone through a subcommittee, but it does not need to meet legislative session deadlines because it was introduced as a study bill by the House Ways and Means Committee.
Both Dragotto and Larson said they had been told the bill most likely will pass in some form this session.
