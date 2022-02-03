DYERSVILLE, Iowa — A Dubuque County movie theater closed and its components sold off 25 years ago.
Dyersville’s Plaza Theater was constructed in 1915 as a theater and hotel, and its history included shows by traveling actors and showings of silent and sound movies until the establishment closed early in 1997.
The theater made way for a parking lot in the 300 block of First Avenue East, across the street from James Kennedy Public Library.
Reminders of the theater still can be seen in Dyersville. The theater’s former marquee and façade adorn Plaza Antique Mall, 1235 16th Ave. Court SE.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on the theater in its Feb. 7, 1997, edition.
FADE OUT … SILENTS TO SILENCE — THE PLAZA’S DAYS ARE DONE
The big screen is rolled up and shrink-wrapped.
The ticket counter has already been sold, but the concession counter remains available.
The era of the downtown theater in Dyersville is over.
The Plaza Theatre — where generations of Dyersville residents watched traveling shows, paid a dime to see silent films and celebrated the arrival of “talkies” — will soon be a parking lot.
Last week, after showing “101 Dalmatians,” the Plaza’s screen faded to black for the last time.
On Saturday, many of the theater’s furnishings, including its 300 seats and the 14-by-24-foot screen, will be offered for sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
John Goen, of Dyersville, who owned the theater since 1984, said it just wasn’t making money.
“We charged $3, so it was cheaper for the kids to go here to the movies,” he said. “But when they got older, they wanted to drive to Dubuque. So, our audience was mostly sixth- to ninth-graders. If Disney would put out five or six movies a year, maybe I could have made money.”
Jeff Bolsinger — who is handling the disassembly of the building — said the brick building was constructed in 1915 as the Plaza Hotel and Theater.
The hotel was upstairs. Below the stage, there were dressing rooms for the local and traveling actors who put on live shows.
Lanette Kramer went to work at the theater — keeping the books and arranging the movie showings — in 1930, shortly after her high school graduation.
The theater had long been in her family. Her uncle, A.V. Lippert, built it. In 1928, he sold it to her father, Henry Lippert.
Off and on, Kramer ran the theater for decades.
In 1915, she said, admission cost a nickel for a child and a dime for an adult. The movies were silent then. A local piano player was hired to provide “mood music.”
By 1930, the prices went up to 40 cents per adult and 10 cents per child, Kramer said.
She still remembers the first talking picture to show at the Plaza — “Chasing Rainbows.”
Kramer said she has fond memories of the crowds of theatergoers.
“I sure hate to see this happen,” she said. “That theater was a landmark of Dyersville.”