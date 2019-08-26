FARLEY, Iowa — Work to add up to six new classrooms to Peosta Elementary School could begin as early as the end of the year.
The Western Dubuque Community School District’s facilities committee met last week in Farley to discuss possible next steps. The discussion is part of an overall effort to better distribute students throughout district campuses.
Superintendent Rick Colpitts said that given the district’s expected enrollment — more than 3,500 students — administrators are trying to see whether elementary schools can retain their fifth graders, rather then send them to Drexler Middle/Intermediate School in Farley.
Currently, Peosta, Cascade, and Farley elementary schools have at least one fifth grade classroom to help ease the burden at the overcrowded Drexler.
The committee discussed three options for adding classrooms to the Peosta campus. Designs were drafted by Neumann Monson Architects of Iowa City.
The committee members spoke positively of an option that would put the addition on the south wing on building.
The estimated cost for four classrooms is $968,000. A six-classroom option would cost about $1.4 million.
Mark Frasher, the district’s business manager and treasurer, said construction costs would be covered by Secure an Advanced Vision for Education funds, also known as local option sales and services tax for school infrastructure.
“The plan is to pay all of it out of SAVE dollars,” he said.
Because of other district construction projects, Frasher said that residual cash from sales tax revenue could start “getting tight” with the Peosta construction coming sooner than expected.
Peosta Elementary Principal Melissa O’Brien said that depending on the construction timeline, the school’s music and art departments would likely turn mobile to accommodate additional students.
“It’s totally workable,” she said, adding that the new classrooms’ location would mean less disruption for the rest of the school.
“This is really a true addition, so it will be mostly contained,” she said.
If the full school board signs off on the project, the district could begin seeking bids by early November, Frasher said. The goal would be to have an addition completed by or near the start of the 2020-2021 school year.