MAQUOKETA, Iowa – Two Maquoketa natives and longtime philanthropists have provided funding to support the renovation of a nonprofit arts facility.
Mary Joy and Jerre Stead recently donated $50,000 for carpeting, painting and installing LED ceiling lights at the Maquoketa Art Experience at 124 S. Main St., according to a press release.
The Steads currently reside in Arizona and both graduated from Maquoketa High School. The Stead’s have a decades-long commitment to philanthropy, and have supported the University of Iowa, its Henry B. Tippie College of Business, the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital and several Jackson County organizations.