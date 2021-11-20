Two months ago, Brant Walker flew to Germany and began researching environmental and health economics at the University of Mannheim.
He’s now far from his family in Dubuque County, where Walker graduated from Western Dubuque High School in 2017.
Walker, who completed his undergraduate studies at the University of Iowa this year, was awarded a Fulbright scholarship to study the effects of European Union emissions policy in Germany for 10 months.
“The Fulbright is a big deal, as you can imagine, even more so last year because the pandemic resulted in lots of deferrals among 2020 recipients leaving many fewer awards available for 2021,” University of Iowa visiting professor Jeffrey Desimone said.
Walker began working with Desimone in 2019 while studying at the University of Iowa.
“I put the word out that I was willing to advise undergraduates on research, and Brant found me,” Desimone said. “He was interested in studying effects of education and income on recycling behavior, but wasn’t really sure how to proceed.”
To get a Fulbright research scholarship, applicants have to find a professor willing to advise them. Similar to how he found Desimone as an undergraduate, Walker went about looking for a professor to work with abroad.
Walker narrowed his search to German-speaking countries because he’d taken classes on the language at the University of Iowa.
Walker found Ulrich Wagner, a professor at the University of Mannheim, and reached out. The trick, Walker said, is to not be afraid to send a cold email to a stranger.
“People are just nice,” Walker said. “People are always so nervous to send an email to people they don’t know.”
In Germany, Walker is researching the impact of the European Union Emissions Trading System on human health. The emissions trading system is a cap and trade program aimed at lowering air pollution, and Walker plans to look at data on outcomes such as mortalities and hospitalizations.
Walker said he was interested in environmental and health issues in part because of his background.
Walker is originally from Newhall, Iowa, but his grandparents farm near Balltown.
When he was in high school, his family moved to Dubuque County. Growing up, Walker spent time on his grandparents’ farm.
“I’ve always really loved being in nature,” Walker said. “My whole background and family has really emphasized the importance of taking care of our land and our environment.”
Walker also points to his age as another motivator.
“I feel a lot of young people are very motivated to do something about climate change and global warming because it will affect us a lot more than it will affect our parents and grandparents,” Walker said.
In the future, Walker plans on continuing his education and eventually earning a doctorate.