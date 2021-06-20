As the number of local mountain bike trails has grown in recent years, so has interest in the sport in the tri-state area.
Over the past several years, multiple mountain bike trail networks have been installed in Dubuque County, and their popularity has been growing. From 2019 to 2020, the mountain bike trails at Interstate Power Co. Forest Preserve and Proving Grounds Recreation Area saw a 250% to 300% increase in usage, according to Kaytlan Moeller, a naturalist with Dubuque County Conservation Board.
Megan Palen, who leads women’s mountain biking group Dirt Dames, noted the expansion of local options.
“Mountain biking in the local area has significantly improved, and I think the county allowing this use of the land is great,” said Palen, of Dubuque.
She got her start mountain biking in college after a friend introduced her to the sport.
“I got a bike, and I loved it and haven’t stopped,” she said. “It’s my favorite thing.”
Tri-State Mountain Bike Riders — or TMBR — has worked toward the expansion of local mountain biking trails. The group was formed in 2015 and raised more than half a million dollars for the construction of trails at Cloie Creek Park in Asbury, the Interstate Power preserve and Proving Grounds.
Moeller said people from neighboring states travel to Dubuque to use the mountain bike trails. Before the trails were installed, Dubuque-area mountain bikers had to go elsewhere to ride.
Brian Walsh, of Dubuque, has been mountain biking for 35 years and said he and his family used to take trips to Wisconsin and Colorado for rides because there weren’t readily available local options.
“Ever since they completed the trails, mountain bikes have become a lot more popular,” he said.
Walsh owns Dubuque business Free Flight, which sells cycling gear and other fitness equipment. He said he seen an increase in mountain bike sales since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Other local mountain biking trails are at Chestnut Mountain Resort near Galena, Ill., and in the Platteville, Wis., area.
Corey Kronser is president of Platteville Human Powered Trails, which maintains the Platteville-area trails. Kronser said the most extensive mountain biking network is the Hirsch Farm Trail. Other trails include Mound View Park and Knollwood Park.
Local mountain bikers said participating in the sport provides benefits beyond the exercise they get.
Palen said mountain biking has empowered her and has been a bonding activity for her and her family as they ride together.
Lydia Virtue, 14, of Dubuque, sees the sport as a way to relax. She learned how to ride a bicycle when she was 7 years old and started mountain biking shortly after that.
“It’s good to destress, and I like going out in nature,” she said.
Virtue tries to go mountain biking at least once a week. She said the Interstate Power preserve is her favorite Dubuque trail.
TMBR President Brett Errthum said his group has developed 17 miles of mountain biking trails so far and aspires to reach 50 miles of trails in the tri-state area. The group is looking at potential properties for future trails.
“It’s with a lot of pride (we) look back at what this group has accomplished in the last five years,” he said.