HOPKINTON, Iowa — Standing beside a patch of fresh basil at her daughter’s house in Hopkinton, Jill Wagener demonstrated the proper way to harvest the delicate herb.

“You have to pick basil like you pick tea — pinch and drop, because it bruises so easily,” she said, carefully holding up a handful of small green leaves.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.