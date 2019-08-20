Local research examining the connections between physical activity and quality of life for cancer patients will grow thanks to a $330,000 grant.
Loras College’s Cancer Research in Exercise Science Laboratory and Director Keith Thraen-Borowski received the funding for a dedicated clinical exercise space. The school shared details of the award with the Telegraph Herald prior to making a public announcement today.
The grant will allow Thraen-Borowski to expand his clinical trial examining how exercise impacts cancer patients at community-based hospitals. He also hopes the expansion is a step toward making exercise programming a routine part of cancer care.
“Ultimately, the goal is that if you are diagnosed with cancer, you’re going to get a referral to come and see me,” said Thraen-Borowski, an assistant professor of kinesiology and biology. “We’re not there yet, but the grant gets us closer to doing that.”
A portion of the grant will be used to renovate a 2,550-square-foot area in Keane Hall to serve as a clinical exercise space with a laboratory and private patient consultation rooms.
Other funding will be used to equip the space with exercise and laboratory equipment and put toward research projects.
“Now that we have the space, it’s going to be easier for us to try to make clinical exercise programming part of routine cancer care,” Thraen-Borowski said.
CARES Lab is currently conducting a clinical trial in partnership with Medical Associates and MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center. That trial examines the feasibility of referring cancer patients at community hospitals to clinical exercise programs, as well as the impact of those programs on their quality of life. About 30 people are participating currently.
Thraen-Borowski and his student researchers have been working with patients in Loras’ wellness center on campus. The dedicated space will allow researchers to better tailor exercise programming to the needs of patients, he said.
Several one-on-one sessions between researchers and participants could be held at the same time. Participating at the same time could provide emotional benefits for patients, Thraen-Borowski said.
Cancer and its treatments can cause issues such as trouble with balance, numbness in appendages and muscle loss. With targeted exercise, researchers seek to help participants become functionally stronger so their quality of life improves, he said.
Physical activity also can lead to better cancer outcomes.
“As much as we are always concerned about clinical outcomes, we want people to feel better, and we want to help them feel better,” he said.
CARES Lab received the grant from a charitable trust “committed to health, education and humanitarian causes.” School officials would not name the trust because the benefactor wishes to remain anonymous.
David Tatman, executive director of MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center’s cancer center, said it is very unusual for a community the size of Dubuque to offer a clinical trial such as Thraen-Borowski’s.
“We can provide for him the patients to let his imagination grow with bringing exercise oncology into the everyday practice of medical oncology,” Tatman said.
Thraen-Borowski said he hopes his work lays the groundwork so eventually anyone in Dubuque diagnosed with cancer could access this type of cancer care.
“This grant is trying to allow for us to expand on our current research … but also, at the same time, allowing for more programmatic goals to be met beyond just having a public health service,” he said.