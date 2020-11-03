Notable action taken Monday night by Dubuque City Council members included:New dock for Viking Cruises
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to solicit bids from consultants for the final design of a dock at the Port of Dubuque meant to accommodate Viking River Cruises.
Background: Council members in January approved a
20-year agreement with Viking for construction of a $1.8 million dock near Grand Harbor Resort and Water Park. Viking will set sail on the Mississippi River in August 2022 in a vessel that can accommodate 386 guests. The company will foot nearly half of the costs in exchange for exclusive docking rights and dedicated use while the vessel is moored in the city.
What’s next: The request for proposals on the project is anticipated to be issued this month. Construction is anticipated to begin next summer and be completed by the spring of 2022.
DRA endowment
Action: Council members voted, 6-1, to redirect Dubuque Racing Association endowment contributions for 2020 and 2021 so they can be distributed to local charitable efforts. David Resnick voted no, arguing that diverting the funds for the endowment was a violation of the agreement between the city and DRA.
Background: The DRA is the nonprofit license holder for both Dubuque casinos. Every year, the association is expected to make a contribution to a permanent endowment established under the lease agreement with the city.
However, the COVID-19 pandemic prompted prolonged closures of the facilities this year and reduced revenue levels upon reopening, which prompted DRA officials to delay charitable giving this year. Last month, the association pledged to donate $590,000 that traditionally would have been allocated to the endowment fund instead to entities that have experienced losses due to the coronavirus. However, such a move was contingent on receiving approval from the City of Dubuque.
City Manager Mike Van Milligen then requested that the DRA be allowed the ability to redirect the endowment contribution next year as well.
What’s next: For 2020, the DRA will donate $590,000 to Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque’s Disaster Recovery Fund and the city’s COVID-19 Response Fund. In 2021, the DRA will be given the discretion to determine how the endowment contribution is distributed to local charitable causes.