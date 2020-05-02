A local nonprofit organization has landed a $3.7 million federal grant that it will use to increase access to brain health and substance abuse treatment.
Hillcrest Family Services announced Friday that the funds will support the establishment of a certified community behavioral health clinic in Dubuque County, with an opening slated by Aug. 30. Such clinics are designed to offer multiple services in a single location, creating a more accessible and seamless environment for clients.
Francie Tuescher, Hillcrest’s interim president and CEO, emphasized that the clinic will benefit uninsured, underinsured and underserved residents in Dubuque and Jackson counties.
“The intent is to reach our highest-risk populations and link them to these services,” she said. “(This grant) will help us improve access to care and remove barriers to care.”
The influx of funding comes via the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.
Hillcrest is poised to receive a pair of $1.85 million payments over the next two years, with the first payment expected to arrive this month.
Tuescher said the funds will support the hiring of 15 to 20 new employees and, in turn, improve the patient experience.
“We are not hiring staff to just hire staff,” she said. “These extra employees will help reduce wait times and give our clients quicker access to services.”
In addition to augmenting its staff, Hillcrest will use the funding to purchase new technology that improves coordination and communication among health care providers. Programs to improve patient access to care, such as transportation vouchers, also will be aided by the grant.
Tuescher said the new clinic will be located within an existing Hillcrest facility. Officials are analyzing locations to see which one would be an ideal fit.
Hillcrest leaders plan to open the clinic by Aug. 30. Tuescher acknowledged that launching the program so soon will present its challenges.
However, she believes a swift turnaround is critical at a time when local residents are feeling the far-reaching impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are doing what we can to ramp up quickly,” Tuescher said. “We believe, on the other side of this pandemic, there will be increased brain-health needs and more demand for these services.”
Throughout the U.S., certified community behavioral health clinics aim to provide a comprehensive range of mental health and substance-use disorder services, with an emphasis on helping vulnerable individuals.
Federal guidelines dictate that all clinics must supply a long list of services. These required offerings include crisis mental health services; outpatient mental health and substance use services; screening, assessment and diagnosis; and patient-centered treatment planning.
Tuescher said Hillcrest already provides such services. But she emphasized that the new clinic will enhance such offerings and allow Hillcrest to consolidate more of these services under one roof.
Today, clients seeking brain health and substance abuse treatment often are forced to bounce around among multiple providers and facilities.
“A big part of this is bringing these services under one roof,” Tuescher said. “For patients trying to access this care, we want to make it as easy as possible.”
Nationwide, there is growing momentum behind such clinics.
The federal stimulus package known as the CARES ACT recently provided $250 million in emergency COVID-19 funding to expand such clinics.
Tuescher said Hillcrest’s grant was not directly impacted by this legislation, noting that the organization started its application process well before the CARES ACT was passed.
Hillcrest board Chairwoman Ali Fuller is excited about the potential. As a leading local provider of brain health services, Fuller believes it is essential for Hillcrest to connect residents with serious brain health issues to the treatment they need.
“A big part of that strategy is removing barriers,” she said. “This grant allows us to address things like long wait times, a lack of transportation or a lack of insurance. When you remove those barriers, you can increase access for people."