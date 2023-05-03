A new trial date has been set for a man accused of fatally shooting another in Dubuque.
Aaron C. Johnson, 24, is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and felon in possession of a firearm. He has pleaded not guilty.
Johnson’s trial is now set to start on Sept. 12 at the Dubuque County Courthouse. It was initially slated to begin Tuesday, May 9.
Johnson is accused of fatally shooting Lonnie E. Burns, 31, on Feb. 7.
Recommended for you
Court documents state that police received a report of a shooting and a person on the ground in the 700 block of Rhomberg Avenue at about 12:45 a.m. that day. Officers who arrived on scene found Burns unresponsive and lying in a yard between 711 and 715 Rhomberg Ave., and he was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
An autopsy found that Burns was shot twice in the left arm, penetrating his torso, as well as once in the back, documents state.
Traffic camera footage shows six people getting out of a vehicle parked in the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue on Feb. 7 and walking to 711 Rhomberg Ave., documents state. A “confrontation” with Burns began on the sidewalk, and one individual fired a gun multiple times at Burns.
Johnson was identified as the shooter through multiple interviews with others present during the shooting, as well as traffic camera footage, documents state.