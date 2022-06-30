Illinois Rep. Tony McCombie, of Savanna, Ill., won the Republican nomination to represent the Assembly district covering Jo Daviess County.
McCombie easily defeated retired police officer Victoria Onorato, of Byron, in Tuesday’s primary, according to election results tabulated by The Associated Press that came in after the Telegraph Herald’s press deadline on Tuesday night.
McCombie was drawn into the district with Jo Daviess County during redistricting. House of Representatives District 89 extends from Jo Daviess County south and east, dodging the larger cities of Freeport and Rockford. There were no candidates in the Democratic primary Tuesday for the seat.
The seat is currently held by Rep. Andrew Chesney, R-Freeport, but he is running for the state Senate seat held by Brian Stewart, R-Freeport, who announced in January he would not seek reelection.
Chesney on Tuesday won the Republican nomination for the District 45 seat as the only Republican on the ballot. The district includes all of Jo Daviess, Stephenson and Carroll counties, as well as parts of Ogle, Winnebago, Boone and DeKalb counties.
Gerald Podraza, of Galena, mounted a write-in campaign seeking the Democratic nomination for the seat. In order to secure the nomination, he needed to obtain 650 votes — the same as the number of signatures he would have needed if he had circulated a petition to be on the ballot.
It remained unclear on Wednesday whether Podraza had secured the needed votes. He received 85 votes in Jo Daviess County and 20 in Carroll County. Election officials in Boone County said he did not appear as a write-in candidate on their ballots. Other counties either still were counting write-in votes or did not respond to an inquiry from the Telegraph Herald.
