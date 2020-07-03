A total of 285 Dubuque County workers filed new unemployment claims in the week that ended Saturday, according to figures obtained Thursday by Greater Dubuque Development Corp.
This marked an increase compared to the previous week, during which 194 claims were filed.
In the most recent week for which data was available, the manufacturing sector had the most new claims with 100. Health care and social assistance accounted for 25 new claims, while retail trade had 18.
Meanwhile, the number of total active claims is declining and reached its lowest level since mid-March in the most recent week.
According to GDDC, there were 5,079 continuing claims in the week ending Saturday, meaning the total number of active claims was 5,364.
Since mid-March, about 14,000 new unemployment claims have been filed in the county, but the majority of those people have since returned to work.