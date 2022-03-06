City of Dubuque officials are giving a glowing recommendation to add more trails to Chaplain Schmitt Island — literally.
Staff members propose installing 1,685 linear feet of new trail along Admiral Sheehy Drive, which would feature glow-in-the-dark aggregate to allow for easier night walking, according to Leisure Services Manager Marie Ware. This would be the first time the city would use glow-in-the-dark surface on one of its trails.
On Monday, March 7, City Council members will consider granting approval to apply for a federal Land and Water Conservation Fund grant of $175,000 for the project. The city then would cover the remainder of the cost of the $443,515 project.
“We are looking to create a better network of trails internally on the island,” Ware said. “By itself, it would operate as a great connector to a lot of amenities in the city.”
Ware stressed that the grant is competitive, and the city might not be approved for the funds. If the grant is not awarded to Dubuque, other funding sources would be explored.
The trail project is the latest development in the plan to expand amenities at Chaplain Schmitt Island. The implementation of the Chaplain Schmitt Island Master Plan was named a top priority by the City Council last year, and a recently-revised lease agreement between the city and Dubuque Racing Association devotes one-third of the annual profits generated by Q Casino to developing the island.
Ware said the proposed trail project would be the start of plans to further expand trails on the island and provide more trail connections along the East 16th Street bridge.
If awarded, Ware said, the city could be approved for the grant funds as early as late July. However, she said federal review and approval of the project’s specifications likely would not allow construction on the trails to begin until 2023.
“It always takes longer just to get through the initial reviews and approvals,” Ware said. “We hope that we would be able to build it in calendar year 2023, but there is a really good chance that it would be part of calendar year 2023 and part of 2024.”
Council Member Danny Sprank said he approves of the proposed project and hopes to see even more development come to the island.
“I think it’s a great idea,” he said. “Building up Chaplain Schmitt Island helps make Dubuque a city of choice and makes people want to move here.”
Council Member Susan Farber said she particularly approves of the proposed glow-in-the-dark aggregate, calling it a unique idea that would improve the trail’s accessibility.
“It’s a very interesting project,” she said. “People will be able to see where they are going at night, and it will just be a nice added benefit.”